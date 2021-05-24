USD/CAD struggles near mid-1.2000s, not out of the woods yet

- A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to register any meaningful recovery.
- Sliding US bond yields, the prevalent risk-on mood kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and collaborated to cap the upside.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range just above mid-1.2000s.
The pair, so far, has failed to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of the lowest level since May 2015 touched last week. The prevalent bearish sentiment around the US dollar, along with an uptick in crude oil prices capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions held traders from placing fresh bearish bets and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
The USD struggled to capitalize on Friday's attempted recovery move from multi-month lows, instead met with some fresh supply amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the global financial markets further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback. The latest comments by Fed Governor Lael Brainard did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls or move the USD/CAD pair.
Answering questions at a cyber conference, Brainard said that the US in the middle of an unprecedented rebound in the economy. Prices are rebounding from pandemic lows and the increases are linked to a surge in demand. She further added that the Fed has the tools to guide inflation back to the downside if price pressures move persistently above our goals.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar remained well supported by a more hawkish Bank of Canada. It is worth recalling that the BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and also brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. This, along with an uptick in oil prices, provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked loonie and failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to gain any traction.
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action might be categorized as a consolidative phase following the recent slump. The lack of buying interest suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over and that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair remains down. Hence, any recovery beyond the 1.2100 mark might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2191
|Daily SMA50
|1.24
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.