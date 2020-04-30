USD/CAD struggles near 3-week lows amid surging oil prices, softer USD

- A combination of factors kept USD/CAD on the defensive near three-week lows.
- The USD selling bias remained unabated amid the prevalent upbeat market mood.
- A strong rally in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and should cap the pair.
The USD/CAD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, below the 1.3900 mark through the early European session on Thursday.
Following the previous day's steep intraday decline of over 125 pips, the USD/CAD now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and digested its recent slump to near three-week lows. Slightly oversold conditions on short-term chart held investors from placing fresh bearish bets and led to a subdued/range-bound price action.
The ongoing strong recovery momentum in crude oil prices – up another 15% – continued underpinning demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed on the back of the latest optimism the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world, dismal US macro data and dovish FOMC.
The advance US GDP report released on Wednesday showed that the economy contracted sharply by 4.8% during the first quarter of 2020. Adding to this, the Fed cautioned that the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic could prolong in the medium term and also showed readiness to ease monetary policy further if needed.
Meanwhile, the already stronger global risk sentiment got an additional boost from relatively successful clinical trials of Gilead Sciences' retroviral drug – Remdesivir – to treat those infected by COVID-19. The upbeat market mood further dampened the greenback's relative safe-haven status and exert some follow-through pressure on the USD/CAD.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery further semes to point that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, the range-bound trading action might still be categorized as a consolidation phase before the next leg of the pair's depreciating move.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – might influence the sentiment surrounding the greenback. This coupled with oil price dynamics might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.388
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4049
|Daily SMA50
|1.3904
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Tension mounting amid big data day, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tension is mounting toward the critical ECB decision. A big bulk of GDP and inflation data precedes the release. The Fed and hopes for a coronavirus cure weighed on the dollar, while Trump's criticism of China boosted it.
GBP/USD under pressure amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25 as the UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing. The pair was unable to take advantage of previous dollar weakness.
Forex Today: Trump lifts dollar after the Fed fallout, Bitcoin blasts $9,000, ECB, US jobless claims eyed
April is ending with a bang with markets digesting comments from US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve's decision. Events are coming thick and fast with top eurozone data, the European Central Bank's decision, and weekly jobless claims.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.
Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1720 region.