USD/CAD struggles near 2-week lows, bears eyeing 1.3400 mark ahead of Powell

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD fails to capitalize on the intraday uptick amid increasing Fed rate cut bets.
   •  Rebounding US bond yields do little to impress the USD bulls or lend any support.
   •  Weaker Oil prices undermine Loonie and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.

The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the mid-European session and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, or near two-week lows.

The pair added to the overnight heavy losses and maintained its offered tone for the second consecutive session, also marking the third day of negative move in the previous four amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias. 

Expectations that the Fed will need to react with looser monetary policy in order to support the economy continued hurting the greenback and turned out to one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the major.

The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit weaker Crude Oil price undermined the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and helped limit further downside, at least for now.

Oil prices fell over 1.0% on Tuesday ahead of the weekly inventory report by API on concerns that the ongoing US-China trade tensions could lead to a global economic slowdown and risk denting energy demand.

Moving ahead, Tuesday's key focus will be on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech, which might provide fresh clues over the central bank's policy outlook and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3426
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3461
Daily SMA50 1.3417
Daily SMA100 1.3346
Daily SMA200 1.3268
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3529
Previous Daily Low 1.3435
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3471
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3561
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3593

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground

EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground

The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said  policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700

GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700

Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive

USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive

Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut

AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut

Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.

Read more

Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens

Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens

After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.

Gold News

