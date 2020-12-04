USD/CAD struggles near 1.2860-50 region, US/Canadian jobs report awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD was seen consolidating recent losses to the lowest level since October 2018.
  • The USD remained depressed amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and Fed policy easing.
  • Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped any meaningful upside for the pair.
  • Friday’s monthly jobs report from the US and Canada eyed for a fresh trading impetus.

The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near mid-1.2800s.

The pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed near the lowest level since October 2018 through the first half of the trading action on Friday. Oversold conditions on short-term charts helped limit the downside, though a combination of factors kept a lid on the Asian session bounce to the 1.2875 region.

The US dollar languished near a two-and-a-half-year low amid increasing bets for a new US coronavirus relief package and further monetary easing by the Fed. This, along with the latest optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases, further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the other hand, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding crude oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked loonie and further collaborated towards capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, WTI rallied to fresh multi-month tops after major oil producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day from January 2021.

Despite the negative forces, bearish traders refrained from placing fresh bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of monthly employment details from the US and Canada. The Canadian jobs report is likely to be overshadowed by the US NFP, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2858
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.2868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3033
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3203
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2941
Previous Daily Low 1.2852
Previous Weekly High 1.3112
Previous Weekly Low 1.2972
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2886
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2907
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2833
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3011

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes

GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level

XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level

The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.

Read more

Extra week of Black Friday!

Extra week of Black Friday!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures