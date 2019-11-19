USD/CAD struggles near 1-week lows, bears await a break below 1.3200 mark

- The USD remained depressed amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Tuesday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the 1.3200 handle.
The pair lacked any firm directional bias on Tuesday and consolidated the recent sharp pullback from one-month tops. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and lead to a subdued/range-bound price action.
Weaker oil prices offset trade uncertainty
The US dollar remained depressed amid receding hopes for a preliminary US-China trade deal. In the latest trade-related development, CNBC reported on Monday that Chinese officials are pessimistic that a trade deal will be signed with the United States.
The report, which cited government sources, said the bleak outlook was due to the US President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back tariffs and weighed on the USD, albeit a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the downside.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid fresh US-China trade jitter and expectations of a rise in the US inventories, which undermined the commodity-linked currency – loonie and extended some support to the major.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of housing market data, which coupled with speeches by influential FOMC member might produce some meaningful trading opportunities later this Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.316
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3202
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3236
|Previous Daily Low
|1.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s
Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1470 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick to two-week tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.