USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3000 mark

- USD/CAD struggled to build on the overnight goodish rebound from nine-month lows.
- The USD bulls remained on the defensive amid a fresh leg down in the US bond yields.
- A positive tone around oil prices underpinned the loonie and collaborated to cap gains.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just above the 1.3000 mark through the early European session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound of around 75-80 pips from nine-month lows and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday. The COVID-19 vaccine euphoria witnessed in the previous session faded rather quickly amid scepticism about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided.
The nervousness benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its Canadian counterpart and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair. The flight to safety was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful positive move for the major.
Apart from this, a positive trading sentiment around crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further seen as a key factor that contributed towards capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/CAD pair remains at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics. That said, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly near a short-term ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 1.3100 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.317
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3303
|Daily SMA200
|1.3542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3055
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2928
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3197
