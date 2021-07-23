USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range above mid-1.2500s

- USD/CAD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the last day of the week.
- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.
- Rallying US bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range above mid-1.2500s heading into the North American session.
The pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction, or register any meaningful recovery from one-week lows touched in the previous session, though a combination of factors helped limit the downside. A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with a modest US dollar strength, acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The greenback held on to its modest intraday gains amid a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbed back closer to the 1.30% threshold. That said, the risk-on impulse held bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the safe-haven greenback and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
On the economic data front, the headline Canadian Retail Sales came in to show a fall of 2.1% in May as against market expectations for a 3% decline. This, in turn, extended some support to the domestic currency and further contributed to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair. Market participants now look forward to the flash US PMI prints for a fresh impetus.
Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the greenback. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2484
|Daily SMA50
|1.2284
|Daily SMA100
|1.2373
|Daily SMA200
|1.2617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2529
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
