- USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow band amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions on Monday.
- A combination of factors, however, continues to act as a tailwind and limits the downside.
- Retreating oil prices undermines the loonie and lends support amid sustained USD buying.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any traction on Monday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. The pair, however, manages to hold above the 1.3700 mark and is supported by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices edge lower and snap a five-day winning streak to the highest level since late August amid worries that a deeper global economic downturn will hurt fuel demand. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies - stands tall near a one-and-half-week high amid hawkish Fed expectations. Market players seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace and have been pricing in another 75 bps rate hike in November.
The bets were further lifted by the robust US monthly employment details released on Friday, which pointed to the resilient economy. Apart from this, concerns about a deeper global economic downturn, a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fresh US-China trade jitters continue to benefit the safe-haven greenback.
That said, thin liquidity conditions in the wake of holidays in the US and Canada hold back bulls from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Investors also prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from this week's releases of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will be followed by the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.373
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.349
|Daily SMA50
|1.3177
|Daily SMA100
|1.3016
|Daily SMA200
|1.2855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3676
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
