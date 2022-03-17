USD/CAD struggles below 1.2680 amid higher oil prices

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala

  • The greenback is capped below 1.2680 after a three-day reversal from 1.2870. 
  • The Canadian dollar appreciates on higher oil prices, softer US dollar.
  • USD/CAD seen dropping further below 1.2650 – Scotiabank.

The US dollar is trying to pick up from two-week lows at 1.2650 seen earlier on Thursday yet, so far unable to break past 1.2680.

The Canadian dollar advances as oil prices pick up

The USD is set for a three-day decline against its Canadian counterpart. The pair has extended its reversal from week highs at 1.2870 to the mid-range of 1.2650, weighed on Thursday by a pick-up in crude prices that is underpinning the CAD.

Oil prices bounced up on Thursday, buoyed by renewed supply concerns after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the decline in global demand caused by higher prices will not offset the shut-in of Russian supplies.

Beyond that, the US dollar is showing a weaker tone. US Treasury bonds, retreating from recent highs, are weighing on USD demand while the market seems little impressed after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years.

USD/CAD: Further losses to be witnessed below 1.2650 –  Scotiabank

In the longer term, currency analysts at Scotiabank see the pair biased lower, and point out to a break of 1.2650 level: USD/CAD may continue to find support in the low/mid 1.26s for now but, at the very least, we see limited scope for USD/CAD gains at present and continue to prefer fading USD rallies (…) Upside momentum in the USD has waned in the past few session and broader signals suggest solid resistance above the market in the mid-1.28s.” 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.266
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2677
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2749
Daily SMA50 1.2689
Daily SMA100 1.2682
Daily SMA200 1.2602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2778
Previous Daily Low 1.2675
Previous Weekly High 1.2901
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2642
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2745
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2848

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly high, closes in on 1.1100

EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly high, closes in on 1.1100

EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1070. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3100 on cautious BOE

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3100 on cautious BOE

The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regards to futures rate hikes. Additionally, one MPC member voted against Thursday's 25 bps rate increase. GBP/USD was last seen testing 1.3100.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold extends recovery toward $1,950

Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally

The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.

Read more

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site

FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures