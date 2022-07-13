- USD/CAD is facing barricades around 1.2980 amid a rangebound DXY.
- The BOC has paddled its interest rates by 1% to tame the soaring inflation.
- An inflation rate above 9% in the US economy has opened doors for a 100 bps rate hike by the Fed.
The USD/CAD pair attempted a rebound from 1.2940 in the New York session and is now facing barricades around 1.2980 as the US dollar index (DXY) has stabilized around 108.00. Earlier, the asset displayed wild swings after the Bank of Canada (BOC) elevated its interest rate by 100 basis points (bps). Adding to that, the strong Consumer Price Index (CPI) report by the US also added fuel to the fire.
BOC Governor Tiff Macklem announced a rate hike by a whopping figure of 1% to 2.5%. The consensus for the extent of the rate hike was 75 basis points (bps). It takes a cold heart to announce a mega rate hike. To tame the inflation, the BOC was forced to create difficulties for the borrowers.
The extent of a rate hike is itself dictating that the inflation monster is no more a joke now. Costly fossil fuels and food products are accelerating the price pressures swiftly and the central bank was left with no other option than to announce the unusual.
Meanwhile, the DXY rebounded firmly after hitting a low of 107.48 on Wednesday. The inflation rate in the US economy has climbed to 9.1%, much higher than the estimates and the prior release of 8.8% and 8.6% respectively. Apart from that, the core CPI has been trimmed to 5.9% from the former print of 6%.
The higher inflation rate has bolstered the odds of one more 75 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). No doubt, the Fed could also follow the footprints of the BOC and may announce a rate hike by 100 bps as the plain-vanilla CPI has surpassed 9% and prior rate hikes have managed to bring a minute trim in the core CPI.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2981
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2946
|Daily SMA50
|1.2852
|Daily SMA100
|1.2756
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2984
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2953
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
