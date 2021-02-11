USD/CAD still trading heavy just under the 1.2700 level

- USD/CAD continues to trade mostly to the south of the 1.2700 level amid rangebound USD and crude oil conditions.
- Scotiabank thinks Canada’s sluggish vaccine rollout has held the loonie back recently.
The 1.2700 level was a firm ceiling for the price action on Thursday. Since dropping back below the key psychological level on Tuesday, the pair has traded as low as 1.2660 (that was on Thursday, actually!) but has rarely traded more than a few pips north of the 1.2700 mark. Rangebound price action makes sense in the context of a broadly indecisive US dollar over the past two days, as well as crude oil markets that have not moved all that much.
Should the pair break back to the upside of the 1.2700 mark, bulls may target a test of resistance in the form of the 29 January low at 1.2740, which happens to also coincide with the 21-day moving average (which sits at 1.27416 right now). Conversely, if downside momentum returns, USD/CAD is going to have a good shot at retesting the 1.2600 level and perhaps even the multi-year lows at 1.2590 just below it.
Sluggish vaccine rollout
Analysts at Scotiabank think that Canada’s sluggish vaccine rollout is preventing the currency from deriving greater benefit from the rally in commodity markets; “broader uplift in commodity prices as global recovery hopes develop is providing CAD sentiment with a decent lift but the government’s vaccination plan/roll-out does appear to be something of an offsetting constraint on the CAD which is curbing its ability to take greater advantage of commodity gains” the bank says.
Still, Canada’s official advisory panel seems to think that aggressive vaccinations and maintaining the current stay-at-home order is going to help avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. Time will tell how the third wave goes in Canada, and loonie traders will be watching.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2701
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2761
|Daily SMA100
|1.2959
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
