- USD/CAD managed to defend the very important 200-DMA amid resurgent USD demand.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
- Traders now eye Canadian GDP and the US Consumer Confidence data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair attracted some buying near the very important 200-day SMA on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight slide to its lowest level since April 22. The pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 1.2670-1.2675 region, just a few pips below the daily high.
The US dollar made a solid comeback from over a one-month low touched on Monday amid a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the risk-aversion trade boosted the greenback's safe-haven demand and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid doubt that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. The worries resurface following the release of official Chinese PMIs, which showed that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors remained in contraction territory during May. This, along with concerns that the global supply chain disruption would push consumer prices even higher, tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked loonie drew support from a fresh leg up in crude oil prices. In fact, the black liquid shot to its highest level since March 9 after the European Union agreed to slash oil imports from Russia. Apart from this, expectations of demand recovery in China fueled worries of a tighter market and boosted the commodity. This, in turn, was seen as the only factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the monthly Canadian GDP, due later during the early North American session. From the US, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics for some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2676
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2854
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2696
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0700 after EU Inflation data
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.0700, undermined by the renewed US dollar demand. The data published by Eurostat revealed that annual HICP inflation in the euro area jumped to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April but this reading failed to help the shared currency gather strength.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US dollar recovers
GBP/USD is trading pressured around 1.2600, as the US dollar finds its feet in early Europe. The renewed upside in the US Treasury yields and tepid risk tone add to cable's downside. US data, Biden-Powell meeting awaited.
Gold reverses intraday dip, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD
The yellow metal attracted some dip-buying near the $1,846 region on Tuesday. The overnight optimism led by the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China turned out to be short-lived amid doubts if central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth.
Investors buy the dip as sovereign countries turn to Bitcoin to shelter from inflation
On-chain data, technical analysts hints and macroeconomic developments are turning in favor of Bitcoin price bulls. Argentina relies heavily on Bitcoin to fight inflation and the depreciation of the Argentinean peso.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!