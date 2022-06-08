- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields and a softer risk tone revived demand for the safe-haven USD.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair attracted some buying near the 1.2425 region on Wednesday and reversed a part of the previous day's slide to its lowest level since April 21. The pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, albeit seemed to struggle to capitalize on the intraday positive move beyond mid-1.2500s.
The US dollar was back in demand amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and turned out to be a key factor that offered some support to the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond moved back above 3.0%, closer to a nearly four-week high touched earlier this week amid worries about persistent inflation.
Investors remain concerned that global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war would continue to push consumer prices higher. This might force the US central bank to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, scheduled for release on Friday.
Meanwhile, doubts that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth kept a lid on the overnight optimistic move in the markets. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the safe-haven buck, though bullish crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and capped the USD/CAD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the US bond yields, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2765
|Daily SMA50
|1.2717
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
