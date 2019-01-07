USD/CAD sticks to modest recovery gains near 1.3100 handle, lacks follow-through

- The USD gains traction in reaction to the US-China trade truce.
- Rallying Oil prices underpin Loonie and cap any strong gains.
- Traders now eye US ISM PMI for some short-term impetus.
The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction at the start of a new trading week, albeit seemed struggling to extend the uptick further beyond the 1.3100 handle.
A goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by the US-China trade war truce announced over the weekend, extended some support and assisted the pair to recover a bit further from yearly lows set on Friday.
However, a strong rally in Crude Oil prices - hitting their highest in over five weeks, underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors capping any strong follow-through.
In fact, WTI Oil rallied nearly 3% to levels beyond the $60.00/barrel mark on Monday in reaction to the news that OPEC and its allies are set to extend supply cuts until at least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a subsequent buying interest before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out and positioning for any further meaningful recovery move in the near-term.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3099
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3283
|Daily SMA50
|1.3386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.306
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.306
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level
Gold added to its bearish weekly gap opening below the key $1400 psychological mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.