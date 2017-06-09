USD/CAD sticks to modest recovery gains ahead of BOC

USD/CAD sticks to modest recovery gains ahead of BOCBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/CAD pair held on to its modest recovery gains through mid-European session, albeit was seen struggling to decisively move beyond the 1.2400 handle.
The pair's uptick on Wednesday lacked any catalyst and could be solely attributed to some short unwinding trade ahead of the key event risk - BOC monetary policy decision later today.
Although the central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rates steady at 0.75%, but the accompanying policy statement might raise prospects of further monetary policy normalization, especially after the latest blowout GDP figures.
• BoC to leave rates unchanged – TDS
Mounting geopolitical tension kept the US Dollar on defensive mode, but a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields supported the pair's tepid recovery from over 2-year lows.
However, a follow through bullish traction seen around oil markets, with WTI crude oil inching closer to $49.00 mark was seen lending support to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and keeping a lid on any further up-move for the major.
• WTI extends the upside near $49.00, API eyed
Traders would now take clues from the US & Canadian trade balance data but the key focus would remain on the BOC announcement.
Technical levels to watch
Momentum beyond the 1.24 handle could get extended towards 1.2425 level, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards the key 1.25 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near 1.2370 level, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to break below Tuesday's swing lows support near 1.2335 and head towards testing the 1.23 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.