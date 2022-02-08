USD/CAD sticks to modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through beyond 1.2700 mark

- USD/CAD regained positive traction on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight losses.
- Rising US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and extended some support to the pair.
- Crude oil prices consolidated below the seven-year high and did little to influence the loonie.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just below the 1.2700 mark.
The pair once again found some support and attract fresh buying in the vicinity of the 1.2655-1.2650 support zone amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand on Tuesday. Speculations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and underpinned the greenback.
In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a full 50 bps rate hike at the March FOMC meeting. The bets were further boosted by Friday's mostly upbeat US employment details, which pointed to the underlying strength in the labour market. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 2.0% threshold.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood – as depicted by a softer tone around the equity markets – also benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, the recent bullish run in crude oil prices to a seven-year high continued lending some support to the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Nevertheless, the pair has now recovered a part of the previous day's slump and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will continue to influence the USD demand. This, along with oil price dynamics, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1400 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.1400, extending pullback from two-month highs. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed sentiment and aggressive Fed pricing. ECB’s Lagarde steps back from hawkish rhetoric on inflation.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3500 amid resurgent dollar demand
GBP/USD is edging lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar tracks the rally in the Treasury yields. Markets consolidate ahead of key catalysts later in the week. UK GDP and US CPI could move the needle in financial markets.
Gold bulls have the upper hand, $1,810 confluence holds the key
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's bounce from the post-NFP swing low, around the $1,792 region. The momentum pushed the XAU/USD to over a one-week high and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crypto market bounces back as KPMG Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its treasury
KPMG Canada has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet. The professional services firm believes that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies will continue to grow.
Do not expect volatility to ease as US CPI is due this week
After January’s surprisingly strong jobs report, the focus will be on consumer inflation in the week ahead and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates.