Expectations that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy more aggressively to tame inflation help limit the overnight USD pullback from a two-decade high. Despite the supporting factors, bulls might prefer to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the early North American session before placing fresh bets around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a near-term appreciating move.

Investors remain concerned that a deeper global economic downturn and headwinds stemming from fresh COVID-19 curbs in China would result in lower fuel demand. This, to a larger extent, has been offset by fears about tight global supply and led to crude oil prices stabilizing at their lowest level since February 2022. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying extends additional support to the USD/CAD pair and contributed to the early move up.

As investors digest a more hawkish Bank of Canada, weak crude oil prices continue to undermine the commodity-linked loonie and lead to some oscillating rangebound price action for USD/CAD on Thursday. It is worth recalling that the Canadian central bank hiked its benchmark rates by 75 bps on Wednesday and indicated the need to raise interest rates further. This, however, is overshadowed by the underlying bearish sentiment around the oil markets – although these have paused in their decline today, providing a glimmer of hope for bulls.

