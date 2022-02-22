USD/CAD sticks to modest gains near one-week high, just above mid-1.2700s

- USD/CAD climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, the risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and might cap any further gains for the major.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen trading near a one-week high, just above mid-1.2700s.
The pair edged higher during the early part of the trading on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar, bolstered by the global flight to safety. The recent geopolitical developments triggered a fresh wave of the risk-aversion trade and forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets.
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and ordered troops to enter the area to maintain peace. This, in turn, fueled fears of a major conflict with the West and tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The White House, however, said that the move will not automatically trigger sanctions against Russia. Adding to this, the Russian envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting that we remain open to a diplomatic solution and helped ease the market nervousness.
This, along with a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields, kept a lid on any further gains for the greenback. On the other hand, bullish crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked loonie. The combination of factors might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has repeatedly failed to make it through the 1.2675-1.2685 strong resistance zone. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the said hurdle before confirming a near-term bullish bias and positioning for any further gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of flash PMI prints later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain on developments surrounding the situation in Ukraine. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2758
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2627
|Daily SMA200
|1.2546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2762
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.281
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics
EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium
Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.