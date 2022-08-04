- USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Thursday, though lacks bullish conviction.
- Weaker crude oil prices seem to undermine the loonie and offer support to the pair.
- Sliding US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive and act as a headwind.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying near the 1.2835-1.2830 region on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from a one-week high. The pair holds on to its modest gains through the early European session and is currently trading near the mid-1.2800s, up only 0.10% for the day.
Weaker crude oil prices continue to undermine the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, offers some support to the USD/CAD pair. Investors remain concerned that a slowdown in global growth will hit fuel demand. Adding to this, indications that the current tight supply is abating, along with the overnight data showing an unexpected surge in US crude and gasoline stockpiles, weighed on the commodity.
Despite the supporting factor, the USD/CAD pair seem to lack bullish conviction amid subdued US dollar price action. A weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields turns out to be a key factor keeping the USD bulls on the defensive. That said, hawkish remarks by several Fed officials this week, hinting that more interest rates are coming in the near term, should help limit any meaningful USD downfall.
The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for some near-term appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. Investors, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important macro data. The monthly jobs report from the US and Canada are scheduled for release on Friday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, traders on Thursday might take cues from the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and Fedspeak, might influence the USD demand. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2849
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.2858
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
