USD/CAD sticks to modest gains around mid-1.3400s, eyes US CPI for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Tuesday, though lacks bullish conviction.
- Subdued crude oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- The ongoing USD retracement slide from a multi-month top caps any further gains.
- Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the US CPI report.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers near the 1.3330 area on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early part of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the daily top, around mid-1.3300s and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to over a one-week low touched on Monday.
Subdued action around crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The Biden Administration announced on Monday that it will sell 26 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a release mandated by Congress. This comes in the wake of worries about weakening demand, amid pressure on economic activity from higher interest rates and inflation, and weighs on the black liquid.
The upside for the USD/CAD pair, however, remains capped amid the ongoing US Dollar retracement slide from a multi-week high touched the previous day. A further decline in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be the only factor exerting downward pressure on the Greenback. That said, expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance for longer should limit the downside for the US bond yields. Adding to this, recession fears should limit losses for the safe-haven buck.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive USD bearish bets amid the risk of a stronger US CPI print for January. The speculations were reaffirmed by the Labor Department's annual revisions of CPI data released on Friday, which showed that monthly consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated. Moreover, the University of Michigan survey's one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.2% for the current month from 3.9% in January.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the Fed's rate-hike path, which, in turn, should drive the USD demand. This, along with oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3344
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3487
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.338
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2150 in the European morning. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December while annual wage inflation, excluding bonus, rose to 6.7% from 6.5%.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the DXY is struggling to place feet ahead of the US CPI data.
Gold could resume drop toward $1,825 on hot US Consumer Price Index
Gold bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. Investors gear up for the main event risk of this week, the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data for January.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.