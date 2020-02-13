USD/CAD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.3200s, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gains some positive traction and recovers a part of the overnight slide.
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
  • Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive ahead of the US CPI.

The USD/CAD pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to 1-1/2 week lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair stalled its recent corrective slide from four-month tops and managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the very important 200-day SMA. A weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and extended some support to the major.

Bulls seemed reluctant

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday amid concerns about falling demand on the back concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China, the world's biggest importer. However, the downside remained cushioned, at least for the time being, amid expectations of supply cuts from major oil producers.

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade led to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. A subdued USD price action seemed to be one of the key factors capping any strong gains for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for the resumption of the prior bullish trend. The focus now shifts to the release of US consumer inflation figures, which might produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.326
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3198
Daily SMA50 1.3142
Daily SMA100 1.318
Daily SMA200 1.3221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3298
Previous Daily Low 1.3236
Previous Weekly High 1.3321
Previous Weekly Low 1.323
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3324
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.335

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

