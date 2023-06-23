USD/CAD sticks to intraday recovery gains, eyes 1.3200 amid sliding Oil prices/stronger USD

- USD/CAD stages a goodish rebound from the YTD low and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Weaker Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook and the risk-off impulse continue to benefit the safe-haven Greenback.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying on the last day of the week and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to its lowest level since September 2022, around the 1.3140-1.31235 area touched on Thursday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the Asian session and currently trades just below the 1.3200 mark, up over 0.25% for the day.
Crude Oil prices add to the overnight heavy losses and remain under some selling pressure for the second straight day in the wake of fears that rapidly rising borrowing costs will take its toll on global economic growth and dent fuel demand. This, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, prompts some intraday short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from its lowest level since May 11 and draws support from the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day congressional testimony, reiterated that the central bank will likely raise interest rates again this year, albeit at a "careful pace", to combat stubbornly high inflation.
Powell added that the Fed doesn't see rate cuts happening any time soon and is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. Furthermore, worries about a global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and lends additional support to the USD/CAD pair.
Despite the aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful recovery. Market participants now look to the release of the flash US PMIs, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.319
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3368
|Daily SMA50
|1.345
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
