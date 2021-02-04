USD/CAD sticks to intraday gains near 1.2800 mark, lacks follow-through

- Sustained USD buying assisted USD/CAD to gain some positive traction on Thursday.
- Rallying crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any further gains.
The USD/CAD pair was seen hovering near daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2800 mark.
Following the previous day's two-way price move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was supported by sustained US dollar buying. However, the ongoing bullish run in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/CAD pair.
The US bond market reacted strongly amid signs of progress on additional US stimulus measures and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to near 10-month high touched in January. This, along with improving US economic data, benefitted the USD and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
The ADP report released on Wednesday showed that private-sector employment in the US grew 174K in January. Adding to this, the employment sub-component of the US ISM services sector report showed a significant increase in the previous month and lifted expectations for Friday's official non-farm payrolls (NFP).
Meanwhile, expectations for a massive US government spending fueled optimism about a strong global economic recovery and in fuel demand. Oil prices climbed to the highest level in more than a year and were further supported by the fact that the OPEC+ extended its current oil output policy at a meeting on Wednesday.
This was seen as the only factor that capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair and makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2735
|Daily SMA50
|1.2784
|Daily SMA100
|1.2985
|Daily SMA200
|1.325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2812
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2764
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2782
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
