- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Friday.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets amidst a cautious mood pushed the USD to a fresh 20-year peak.
- Recession fears capped oil prices, which undermined loonie and further extended support.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the monthly jobs report from the US and Canada.
The USD/CAD pair attracted fresh buying in the vicinity of mid-1.2900s on Friday and continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session. The pair has now reversed a major part of the overnight losses and was last seen trading just above the 1.3000 psychological mark.
Following the previous day's brief pause, the US dollar was back in demand and shot to a fresh two-decade high amid the prospects for faster rate hikes by the Fed. The market bets were reaffirmed by hawkish minutes of the June 14-15 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday, indicating that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood also benefitted the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, assisted the USD/CAD pair to regain positive traction on the last day of the week.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global growth. Apart from this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China have been fueling recession fears. Meanwhile, the worsening economic outlook has raised concerns about the fuel demand recovery. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for crude oil prices, which undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional lift to the USD/CAD pair.
It would now be interesting to see if bulls are able to maintain their dominant position or refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Friday's release of monthly jobs data from the US and Canada. The popularly known NFP report might infuse some volatility in the financial markets and drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.301
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2928
|Daily SMA50
|1.2844
|Daily SMA100
|1.2749
|Daily SMA200
|1.2687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2963
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
