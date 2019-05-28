USD/CAD sticks to gains near session tops, 1.3500 mark still seems elusive

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Renewed USD buying interest helped regain positive traction on Tuesday.
   •  Declining US bond yields/rebounding Oil prices kept a lid on further gains.
   •  Upbeat US consumer confidence data does little to provide any impetus.

The USD/CAD pair remained well bid through the early North-American session, albeit struggled to extend the momentum and remained well below the key 1.3500 psychological mark. 

The pair caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and the initial leg of the positive move was triggered by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, which benefitted from weaker market sentiment amid persistent uncertainties over trade and the outlook for global economic growth.

However, a combination of negative forces kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major. A free fall in the US Treasury bond yields limited the USD up-move while a strong intraday bounce in Crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and collaborated towards capping gains. 

On the economic data front, the release of better than expected Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index did little to provide any meaningful impetus as market participant start repositioning for the next key event risk - the latest BoC monetary policy update, due to be announced on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.347
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3447
Daily SMA50 1.3405
Daily SMA100 1.3334
Daily SMA200 1.3256
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3454
Previous Daily Low 1.3429
Previous Weekly High 1.3503
Previous Weekly Low 1.3357
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.343
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3417
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3405
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3456
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3468
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3481

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location