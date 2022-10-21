- A combination of supporting factors pushes USD/CAD to a multi-day high on Friday.
- Softer oil prices weigh on the loonie and offer support amid resurgent USD demand.
- Investors now look to Canadian Retail Sales data for short-term trading opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the overnight late rebound from the 1.3650 area, or a two-week low and gains strong follow-through traction on Friday. The intraday buying remains unabated through the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices to a four-day peak, around the 1.3830 region.
A fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked loonie and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the black liquid remains well within the striking distance of the weekly low amid concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will hurt fuel demand.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand provides an additional lift to the USD/CAD pair and supports prospects for additional gains. The overnight hawkish remarks by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker bets for another supersized rate hike in November and lifts the USD to over a one-week high.
Harker warned that the US central bank is actively trying to slow the economy to combat inflation and added fuel to the recent rally in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rallies to its highest level since 2008, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the buck.
Investors also seem worried that rapidly rising borrowing costs will eventually trigger a recession in the world’s largest economy. Adding to this, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and China's strict zero-COVID policy take a toll on the global risk sentiment and further benefits the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
There isn't any major market-moving macro data due for release from the US, leaving the greenback at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment. The Canadian economic docket features monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3822
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3722
|Daily SMA50
|1.3344
|Daily SMA100
|1.3111
|Daily SMA200
|1.2905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3807
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3987
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.1100 amid dismal UK data, politics
GBP/USD is nearing 1.1100 as the US dollar accelerates its bullish traction alongside Treasury yields and a risk-off mood. Investors assess dismal UK Retail Sales and the BOE rate hike expectations in the face of looming political uncertainty.
EUR/USD turns south towards 0.9750 as dollar tracks yields higher
EUR/USD is seeing renewed selling interest below 0.9800 in the European session. The US dollar finds fresh demand, as the Treasury yields resume their relentless upsurge. Markets stay risk-averse amid a data-light docket. Fedspeak in focus.
Gold eyes $1,615 and $1,607 amid a down week
Gold price is on track for the second straight weekly loss amid surging Treasury yields. The US dollar jumps back into the game on risk-aversion and aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s path of least resistance remains to the downside, with eyes on $1,607.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.