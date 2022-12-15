- USD/CAD regains some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Retreating oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends support amid a modest USD uptick.
- Depressed US bond yields act as a headwind for the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
- Traders now look to US macro data for some impetus amid a flurry of central bank events.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying on Thursday and sticks to a mildly positive tone through the early European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3565-1.3570 region, up nearly 0.15% for the day, and is supported by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices edge lower and stall this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the YTD low, which, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar bounce from its lowest level since mid-June, bolstered by a hawkish assessment of the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The uptick, meanwhile, lacks follow-through buying, warranting caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
The US central bank on Wednesday signalled that it will continue to raise rates. Moreover, policymakers see the terminal rate rising to 5.1%, an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed will soon pivot from an ultra-hawkish stance to something more neutral. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed. Apart from this, a positive risk tone might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Furthermore, an improvement in the outlook for fuel demand should limit the downside for crude oil prices. In fact, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a rebound in oil demand over the next year amid the latest optimism over the easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions in China and signs of easing global inflationary pressures. This, in turn, should continue to lend some support to the Canadian Dollar and contribute to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors now look to the US economic docket - featuring Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3562
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3495
|Daily SMA50
|1.3565
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3064
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3612
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.