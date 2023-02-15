USD/CAD sticks to gains above mid-1.3300s amid sliding oil prices, stronger USD

- USD/CAD regains positive traction on Wednesday and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid sustained USD buying.
- The prospects for more rate hikes by the Fed and the risk-off mood benefit the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair catches fresh bids on Wednesday following the previous day's post-US CPI volatility and sticks to its intraday gains heading into the European session. The pair trades around the 1.3365 region, up nearly 0.25% for the day, and is supported by a combination of factors.
Weaker crude oil prices undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with broad-based US Dollar strength, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Investors now seem worried that economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs will dent fuel demand. Apart from this, signs of another massive build in US crude inventories weigh on the black liquid. In fact, the American Petroleum Institute (API) report showed on Tuesday that US crude stockpiles grew over 10 million barrels in the week to February 10.
The USD, on the other hand, stands tall near a multi-week high amid firming expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In fact, the markets seen convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance for longer in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest US CPI report released and hawkish commentary by several FOMC officials on Tuesday. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, benefits the safe-haven buck and lends support to the USD/CAD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Hence, some follow-through positive move, back towards reclaiming the 1.3400 round-figure mark, looks like a distinct possibility. The focus now shifts to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3364
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3379
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3391
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3274
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
