- USD/CAD gains traction for the third straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermines the loonie and acts as a tailwind amid modest USD strength.
- The upside seems limited as the focus remains glued to the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying for the third successive day on Monday and maintains its bid tone through the early European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3635 region and might now be looking to build on its bounce from levels just below the 1.3500 psychological mark, or over a one-month low touched last Thursday.
Crude oil prices come under some selling pressure on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese business activity data revives fears about a deeper global economic downturn and slowing fuel demand. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked loonie and is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair amid a modest US dollar strength.
Furthermore, the disappointing Chinese economic data temper investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets. Apart from this, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for another supersized 75 bps hike by the Federal Reserve, lends additional support to the safe-haven greenback.
That said, speculations that the Fed will soften its hawkish tone - amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy - might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Hence, investors might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk - the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday.
Adding to this, expectations of tight supply should limit any deeper losses for crude oil prices and further contribute to capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3697
|Daily SMA50
|1.343
|Daily SMA100
|1.3171
|Daily SMA200
|1.2938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3525
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 0.9900 ahead of Eurozone GDP, inflation
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9900 after the mixed German Retail Sales failed to impress. The US dollar regains the upside traction amid higher Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the Eurozone preliminary GDP and HICP data.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.1550 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is extending losses towards 1.1550 in the European session. The US dollar is seeing fresh demand, as investors turn cautious, gearing up for a critical Fed and BOE week ahead. Renewed China worries and the UK's looming fiscal plan keep investors unnerved.
Gold eyes seventh monthly loss around $1,650 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY
Gold price drops for the third consecutive day after reversing from 21-DMA. Friday’s US inflation numbers propel Fed bets but hints for December’s move will be crucial for XAU/USD buyers to trace.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.