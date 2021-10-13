- The USD/CAD slides for the second day in a row clings to 1.2450.
- Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rises again above $80.00, lifts the CAD.
- USD/CAD: Moving averages and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) suggest that the pair is a downtrend.
The USD/CAD begins the Asian session on the wrong foot slides 0.01%, is trading at 1.2441 during the day at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is a mixed bag, as witnessed by Asian equity futures, seesawing around gainers and losers. On Wednesday, a higher US inflation reading spurred a rally in the US bond market, which triggered a fall in US T-bond yields, ultimately underpinned the greenback, with the US Dollar Index falling 0.50%, finished at 94.00.
Higher crude oil prices boost the Canadian dollar. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) advances 0.05%, is trading at $80.0, weighs on the USD/CAD pair.
On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released inflation numbers. The Consumer Price Index for September rose by 5.4%, more than 5.3% estimated by analysts. Furthermore, the Core Consumer Price Index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased by 4%, according to estimations.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The USD/CAD pair is trading just below the daily moving averages, suggesting that the pair is in a downtrend. Momentum indicators like the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 34 indicate the pair has a downward bias.
For sellers to resume the downward trend, they will need a daily close below 1.2421. In that outcome, the first support would be 1.2302. A breach of the latter could tumble the USD/CAD towards 1.2006, but it will find some hurdles on the way south, like the May 27 high at 1.2140
On the flip side, a daily close above the confluence of the 200-DMA and the psychological around the 1.2500-05 area could open the door for further gains for buyers. In that outcome, the following resistance would be the 50-DMA at 1.2619.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2444
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2647
|Daily SMA50
|1.2627
|Daily SMA100
|1.2491
|Daily SMA200
|1.2512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2498
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2564
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
