USD/CAD steadily climbs to mid-1.3200s, back closer to multi-week tops set on Friday

- Sliding Oil prices undermined Loonie and helped the pair to regain traction.
- The ongoing USD corrective slide might keep a lid on any strong up-move.
- Traders eye the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for some short-term impetus.
The USD/CAD pair quickly reversed an Asian session dip to sub-1.3200 level and has now moved back within the striking distance of six-week tops set on Friday.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a follow-through pullback in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. Despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, concerns that the US-China trade war may further intensify and hit the global economy raised fears about Oil demand growth.
This was evident from a vigorous market reaction on Thursday, sending Oil prices tumbling 8% - the biggest one-day drop in more than four years following the US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement that the US will impose additional 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from September 1.
Meanwhile, renewed concerns of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies overshadowed last week's hawkish Fed rate cut and triggered a fresh leg of free-fall in the US Treasury bond yields, prompting some aggressive US Dollar long-unwinding trade, which extended on Monday and might turn out to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move as traders now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI, for some impetus later during the early North-American session amid a bank holiday in Canada in observance of Civic Day.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3241
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3117
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.331
|Daily SMA200
|1.3306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3267
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3198
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.