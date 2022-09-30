- USD/CAD gains traction for the second straight day, though lacks follow-through.
- Subdued crude oil prices undermine the loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Retreating US bond yields, a positive risk tone weighs on the USD and caps gains.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the mid-1.3600s and sticks to modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session. The pair maintains its bid tone for the second successive day and is currently trading just above the 1.3700 mark, well within this week's broader trading band.
A combination of factors drags the US dollar to a one-week low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The spill-over effect of the UK central bank's move to calm the markets drags the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note away from a 12-year high touched on Wednesday. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment further weighs on the safe-haven greenback.
That said, subdued price action around crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked loonie and continues to lend some support to the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Worries that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand offset global supply concerns and fail to assist the black liquid to capitalize on this week's goodish recovery from the lowest level since January 2022.
Furthermore, firming expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should limit the fall in the US bond yields and favours the USD bulls. Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will hike interest rates at a faster pace to curb inflation. Hence, the focus remains on the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Friday's US economic docket also features the release of the Chicago PMI and the revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.332
|Daily SMA50
|1.3077
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.2827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3605
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and declined below 0.9800. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the August PCE inflation data seems to be weighing on the pair as we approach the end of the third quarter.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, declines toward 1.1100
After having advanced beyond 1.1200 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1100 as investors moved to the sidelines during the OBR's meeting with UK PM Truss. The US economic docket will feature PCE inflation data.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,660 as US yields push lower
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,660 heading into the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its gains despite renewed dollar strength.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.