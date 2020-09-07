USD/CAD steadily climbs back above 1.3100 mark, fresh session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD regained traction on the first day of the week and reversed a part of Friday’s slide.
  • Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a modest USD uptick.
  • Bulls might wait for a sustained breakthrough descending channel before placing fresh bets.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3110 region in the last hour.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recover a major part of the previous session's negative move. The US dollar remained supported by Friday's jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate in the US fell more than anticipated to 8.4% in August from 10.2% previous.

Apart from this, some follow-through retracement in crude oil prices – now down around 1.5% for the day – undermined the commodity-linked loonie and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. However, the upside is likely to remain limited amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, growing doubts about the sustainability of the US economic recovery might further hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Investors might also be reluctant ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy decision on Wednesday, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for further appreciating move.

Even from a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair has been struggling to break through a resistance marked by the top boundary of over two-month-old descending channel, near the 1.3135 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery from sub-1.3000 levels, or multi-month lows set last week.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3098
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3173
Daily SMA50 1.3358
Daily SMA100 1.3588
Daily SMA200 1.3522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3141
Previous Daily Low 1.3044
Previous Weekly High 1.3162
Previous Weekly Low 1.2994
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2929
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3218

 

 

