USD/CAD steadies below 1.4600 mark, closer to multi-year tops set earlier

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed some long-unwinding trade from multi-year tops on Thursday.
  • A modest recovery in oil underpinned the loonie and prompted some profit-taking.
  • The global rush to hoard cash benefitted the USD and should help limit the downside. 

The USD/CAD pair rallied over 100 pips in the last hour, albeit struggled to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.4600 round-figure mark.

Following the overnight pullback and a subsequent dip to the 1.4425 region during the Asian session on Thursday, the pair managed to regain positive traction and refreshed multi-year tops.

However, a modest recovery in crude oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and prompted some intraday profit-taking amid extremely overbought conditions.

The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above mid-146.00s and witnessed a dramatic turnaround, albeit a sustained buying surrounding the US dollar helped limit deeper losses.

Despite coordinated efforts by central banks across the world, the recent brutal selloff in equity markets and a sudden spike in the volatility raised market concerns about tightening liquidity conditions.

Adding to this, worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic forced investors to scramble for cash and continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

This remained supportive of the pair's positive tone for the fourth-consecutive session on Thursday and support prospects for a move back towards January 2016 swing highs, around the 1.4690 region.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4578
Today Daily Change 0.0073
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.4505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3589
Daily SMA50 1.3345
Daily SMA100 1.3261
Daily SMA200 1.3233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4651
Previous Daily Low 1.4167
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4352
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4231
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3957
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4715
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4925
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.5199

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

