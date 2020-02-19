USD/CAD steadies below 1.3250 ahead of FOMC minutes

- Annual CPI in Canada rose to 2.4% in January.
- US Dollar Index stays at fresh multi-year highs near 99.70.
- FOMC to release the minutes of its January meeting at 19 GMT.
The USD/CAD pair fluctuated sharply during the first half of the American session but steadied in the negative territory near 1.3230 as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC to release the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.3233.
Earlier today, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.4% on a yearly basis in January from 2.2% and came in higher than the market expectation of 2.3%.
Although the initial market reaction dragged the pair to a session low of 1.3210, the broad USD strength forced it to reverse its direction.
DXY preserves bullish momentum
After the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual core Producer Price Index (PPI) in January jumped to 1.7% from 1.1%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its rally. Moreover, Housing Starts and Building Permits both beat analysts' estimates to provide an additional boost to the greenback and the DXY touched its highest level since May 2017 at 99.71.
However, rising crude oil prices allowed the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against the USD, causing the pair to stay in the negative territory. At the moment, the West Texas Intermediate is up 2.3% on the day at $53.30.
Investors are now waiting for the FOMC to publish the minutes of its January policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3236
|Daily SMA50
|1.3144
|Daily SMA100
|1.3181
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.323
|Previous Weekly High
|1.333
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019
The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.