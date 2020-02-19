USD/CAD steadies below 1.3250 ahead of FOMC minutes

  • Annual CPI in Canada rose to 2.4% in January.
  • US Dollar Index stays at fresh multi-year highs near 99.70.
  • FOMC to release the minutes of its January meeting at 19 GMT.

The USD/CAD pair fluctuated sharply during the first half of the American session but steadied in the negative territory near 1.3230 as investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for the FOMC to release the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.3233.

Earlier today, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.4% on a yearly basis in January from 2.2% and came in higher than the market expectation of 2.3%.

Although the initial market reaction dragged the pair to a session low of 1.3210, the broad USD strength forced it to reverse its direction.

DXY preserves bullish momentum

After the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual core Producer Price Index (PPI) in January jumped to 1.7% from 1.1%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its rally. Moreover, Housing Starts and Building Permits both beat analysts' estimates to provide an additional boost to the greenback and the DXY touched its highest level since May 2017 at 99.71. 

However, rising crude oil prices allowed the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against the USD, causing the pair to stay in the negative territory. At the moment, the West Texas Intermediate is up 2.3% on the day at $53.30.

Investors are now waiting for the FOMC to publish the minutes of its January policy meeting.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3234
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3236
Daily SMA50 1.3144
Daily SMA100 1.3181
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.328
Previous Daily Low 1.323
Previous Weekly High 1.333
Previous Weekly Low 1.3236
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.326
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3332

 

 

