USD/CAD steadies below 1.3200, on track to close week flat

- USD/CAD is clinging to small daily gains near 1.3810 on Friday.
- On a weekly basis, USD/CAD looks to close virtually unchanged.
- Retail Sales in Canada rose less than expected in July.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher in the early American session bu lost its bullish momentum before reaching 1.3200. As of writing, the pair is up 0.12% n the day at 1.3181 and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that Retail Sales in July rose by 0.6% to $52.9 billion. This reading fell short of the market expectation for an increase of 1% and put modest selling pressure on the loonie.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) struggled to build on its weekly gains on Friday and made it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to outperform its rivals. At the moment, the WTI is flat on the day at 40.95.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to break out of its consolidation channel in the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers. The only data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved slightly in September.
USD/CAD technical outlook
Credit Suisse analysts argue that following USD/CAD's rejection from the crucial 1.3254/72 resistance area, the medium-term bias remains bearish.
"We see support initially at 1.3137, beneath which would see a move back to 1.3128 and 1.3119. Beyond here would see a test of the back of the broken March downtrend at 1.3055," analysts said. "A close below here would further reinforce the view that the medium -term downtrend is taking back over. Support is seen next at 1.3047/38, removal of which would reinforce the bearish bias further for a fall to 1.2994, then medium -term support at 1.2952.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3142
|Daily SMA50
|1.3286
|Daily SMA100
|1.3508
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3324
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.