USD/CAD steadies around multi-day low under 1.3400 amid US inflation-led blow to USD, firmer Oil price

- USD/CAD holds lower ground after dropping to seven-week low.
- Downbeat US CPI fuelled talks of Fed’s policy pivot and weighed on the US Dollar.
- WTI crude oil cheered softer USD, hopes of more energy demand.
- Risk catalysts, China trade balance and US Michigan CSI are important to watch for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD bears are taking a breather at the lowest levels in almost two months around 1.3365, following the biggest daily slump in a week, as traders seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led south-run. That said, the Loonie pair dropped heavily after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) fuelled expectations of a softer Fed rate hike in December and drowned the US Dollar, which in turn allowed the WTI crude oil to print a four-day uptrend and refresh weekly top.
On Thursday, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched 6.5% YoY forecasts for December, versus 7.1% prior. More importantly, CPI ex Food & Energy also proved the market consensus of 5.7% YoY figure right, compared to 6.0% previous readings. It’s worth noting that the CPI MoM marked the first negative figure since June 2020 while marking a -0.1% figure for the stated month, versus 0.0% forecast and 0.1% prior.
Following the inflation readings, Futures tied to the Fed policy rate implied a nearly 100% chance of a 0.25% Fed rate hike in February while the odds favoring a 50 bps rate hike in the said month slumped to 8.0%.
The same should have allowed Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker to mention that it was time for future Fed rate hikes to shift to 25 basis points increments. Further, St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard also said that the most likely scenario is inflation remaining above 2%, so the policy rate will need to be higher for longer. Recently, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin mentioned that it "makes sense" to steer more deliberately as the Fed works to bring inflation down.
As a result, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a week to refresh the seven-week low.
On the other hand, WTI crude oil renewed its weekly high around $79.35 before ending Thursday near $78.50. Even so, the black gold managed to print a four-day winning streak as broad-based US Dollar weakness joined the recent optimism surrounding China that suggests higher energy demand from the world’s biggest commodity user. It should be noted that Canada’s reliance on crude oil exports as the major earner make the Canadian Dollar (CAD) susceptible to Oil prices.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street managed to close in the green while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields refreshed monthly lows.
Looking forward, China trade numbers for December can offer immediate directions to the USD/CAD pair ahead of the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for January. Also important will be the news surrounding China and Fed moves.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below the 100-day EMA, around 1.3430 by the press time, joins bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI line to keep USD/CAD bears hopeful of visiting November 2022 low near 1.3230.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|1.3427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3563
|Daily SMA50
|1.3507
|Daily SMA100
|1.3488
|Daily SMA200
|1.3161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3445
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
