USD/CAD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of PMI data

  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since January on Tuesday.
  • WTI holds on to modest gains near $43.
  • Manufacturing PMI data from Canada and the US will be watched closely.

After closing the fifth straight trading day in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since January at 1.2993 before erasing a small portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was trading a little below 1.3000, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.

The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback remains as the main market theme since the Federal Reserve's decision to target average inflation as its new strategy last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and slumped to its lowest level since May of 2018 at 91.75 on Tuesday. As of writing, the DXY was down 0.38% on the day at 91.82.

Focus shifts to PMI data

Later in the day, the IHS Markit will release the August Manufacturing PMI data for both the United States and Canada. Moreover, the ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US will be watched closely by the market participants.

Investors expect to see a slowdown in the pace of expansion in the Canadian manufacturing sector's economic activity. If the PMI comes in below 50 and reveals a contraction, the CAD could find it difficult to stay resilient against the USD.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is posting modest daily gains around $43 on Tuesday, helping the commodity-related loonie preserve its strength against its major rivals. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3002
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.3403
Daily SMA100 1.3626
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3104
Previous Daily Low 1.302
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

