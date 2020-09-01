USD/CAD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of PMI data

- USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since January on Tuesday.
- WTI holds on to modest gains near $43.
- Manufacturing PMI data from Canada and the US will be watched closely.
After closing the fifth straight trading day in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since January at 1.2993 before erasing a small portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was trading a little below 1.3000, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.
The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback remains as the main market theme since the Federal Reserve's decision to target average inflation as its new strategy last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the first day of the week in the negative territory and slumped to its lowest level since May of 2018 at 91.75 on Tuesday. As of writing, the DXY was down 0.38% on the day at 91.82.
Focus shifts to PMI data
Later in the day, the IHS Markit will release the August Manufacturing PMI data for both the United States and Canada. Moreover, the ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US will be watched closely by the market participants.
Investors expect to see a slowdown in the pace of expansion in the Canadian manufacturing sector's economic activity. If the PMI comes in below 50 and reveals a contraction, the CAD could find it difficult to stay resilient against the USD.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is posting modest daily gains around $43 on Tuesday, helping the commodity-related loonie preserve its strength against its major rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3221
|Daily SMA50
|1.3403
|Daily SMA100
|1.3626
|Daily SMA200
|1.3527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3104
|Previous Daily Low
|1.302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.