USD/CAD steadies around 1.2750 following a modest decline

- USD/CAD is fluctuating in a narrow channel on Monday.
- US Dollar Index retreats to 91.00 area during American session.
- WTI continues to push higher, closes in on $58.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to a session low of 1.2739 in the early trading hours of the American session but lost its bearish momentum amid lack of significant fundamental drivers. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2753.
There were no macroeconomic data releases from the US on Monday and the greenback weakened modestly against its rivals after Wall Street's main indexes opened at new all-time highs on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to 90.89 after the opening bell but returned to 91.00 area, where it was posting small daily losses.
Oil rally remains unabated
Meanwhile, crude oil prices are edging higher for the sixth straight day on Monday and helping the commodity-related loonie stay resilient. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at its highest level in more than a year at $51.95, gaining 1.75% on the day.
Previewing this week's key events for the CAD, "a quiet week for data will keep the markets focus centered around the ongoing pandemic and US stimulus developments," said TD Securities analysts. "Wholesale trade for December will provide the week's only economic data when released on Friday but we will also hear from the BoC's Lane on Wednesday."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2775
|Daily SMA100
|1.2977
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2763
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
