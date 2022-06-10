USD/CAD steadies around 1.2700 ahead of US Inflation and Canada’s Employment data

- USD/CAD is juggling around 1.2700 as investors await US CPI and Canada’s labor market data.
- Stable or higher US CPI will strengthen the greenback bulls further.
- Canada’s administration may have generated 30k additional jobs in May.
The USD/CAD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.2694-1.2710 in the early Tokyo session after a vertical upside move from 1.2550. The greenback bulls have witnessed a firmer buying tail after recording a monthly low at 1.2518 on Wednesday. A buying tail represents a responsive buying action, which triggers when the market participants find the asset a value bet.
The greenback bulls are strengthened as investors have underpinned the negative market sentiment ahead of the US inflation. The upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) event has created havoc in the FX domain. The expectation of stability in the annual inflation rate is firming the odds of a prolonged hawkishness by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Stable or higher US CPI will bolster the odds of more 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes than expected earlier, which may trim the growth forecasts vigorously.
The loonie bulls have been dumped by investors on falling oil prices. The black gold has displayed a vulnerable performance in the Asian session and is expected to carry forward a similar sentiment in the European session. The oil prices have witnessed a corrective move after printing a two-month high of $123.12, however, the upside is intact on supply concerns. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and lower oil prices result in lower fund flows for Canada.
Apart from the US CPI, investors are awaiting the release of Canada‘s labor market data. As per the market consensus, Canada’s economy has added 30k new jobs on the labor market in May, almost double the prior print of 15.3k. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen stable at 5.2%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2702
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2727
|Daily SMA50
|1.2722
|Daily SMA100
|1.2703
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2705
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce above 1.0600, warrants downside ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is bided around 1.0610 as DXY eases mildly after hitting a fresh weekly high at 103.37. A neutral policy stance by the ECB has weakened the shared currency bulls. The DXY is expected to resume upside as the US inflation is seen stable at above 8%.
GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2500 ahead of US Inflation
The GBP/USD pair is balancing below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after failing to overstep the critical hurdle of 1.2560.
Gold at a critical juncture, US inflation holds the key Premium
Gold Price is nursing losses below $1,850, as traders gear up for the all-important US inflation release, which will provide fresh hints on the Fed’s rate hike guidance. XAU/USD could see a decisive downside break on hotter US inflation.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. Moreover, it has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor. If this move is successful, it will allow TRX bulls a chance to rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!