USD/CAD steadies around 1.2550, looks to close third straight day higher

- USD/CAD rose to its highest level since July 28 at 1.2576 on Tuesday.
- WTI trades deep in the negative territory near $70.
- Markit Manufacturing PMI for Canada edged lower to 56.2 in July.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the early American session and reached its highest level in five days at 1.2576 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2552.
CAD weakens as crude oil prices slide
Falling crude oil prices amid heightened concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant crippling the energy demand recovery weighed heavily on the commodity-sensitive loonie on Tuesday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which dropped below $70 for the first time in two weeks, was down 1.6% at the time of press at $70.35.
Meanwhile, the data from Canada revealed that the Markit Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 56.2 in July from 56.5 in June.
On the other hand, the USD stays resilient against its major rivals and allows the CAD's market valuation to drive USD/CAD's action. The US Dollar Index is currently fluctuating in a tight range above 92.00 and remains on track to end the day flat.
The US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that Factory Orders rose by 1.5% on a monthly basis in June, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 1%. On a negative note, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index declined to 53.6 in August from 54.3.
On Wednesday, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2548
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2541
|Daily SMA50
|1.2347
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2595
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2593
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
