USD/CAD steadies above 1.3900 as WTI drops below $21

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI extends daily slide, trade below $21 ahead of API data.
  • US Dollar Index remains depressed around the 99 handle.
  • Coming up on Wednesday: BoC's monetary policy meeting. 

Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback in the second half of the day, the USD/CAD pair continues to trade above the 1.3900 handle as slumping crude oil prices make it difficult for the CAD to find demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.3908.

Oil suffers heavy losses

Heightened concerns over weakening global energy demand amid coronavirus-related lockdowns continue to weigh on crude oil prices even after OPEC+ and other producers reached a deal to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is erasing nearly 7% on the day at $20.80.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is falling for the fourth straight trading day on Tuesday to keep the pair's upside capped. The upbeat market mood as reflected by surging equity indexes in the US weighs on the safe-haven USD and keeps the DXY deep in the negative territory near 99.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision and release the monetary policy statement.

BoC Preview: Four scenarios and USD/CAD implications – TDS.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3907
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4173
Daily SMA50 1.3716
Daily SMA100 1.3428
Daily SMA200 1.332
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4002
Previous Daily Low 1.3856
Previous Weekly High 1.4262
Previous Weekly Low 1.3931
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3775
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4066
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.413

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

