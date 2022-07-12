USD/CAD steadies above 1.3020 ahead of BOC interest rate policy and US Inflation

- USD/CAD is juggling above 1.3020 on higher expectations for BOC interest rate and US Inflation.
- Escalating recession fears in the global economy have pushed oil prices comfortably below $100.00.
- A higher inflation rate in Canada is bolstering the odds of a 75 bps rate hike by the BOC.
The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways around 1.3020 as investors are focusing on the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The asset has faced barricades around 1.3050 twice in the past two trading sessions, which could also be termed as exhaustion signals after a firmer rally from July 5 low near 1.2850.
Considering the market consensus, investors should brace for a bumper rate hike announcement by the BOC. The central bank is expected to elevate its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps). Apart from the Federal Reserve (Fed), no Western central bank has announced a three-quarter-to-a-percent rate hike yet.
The rate of increasing inflation in the loonie zone is extremely high. In May, Canada's inflation soared to 7.7% from the prior release of 6.8%. An increment by 90 basis points in the inflation rate is not a cakewalk situation for the economy. This has elevated the expectations for a rate hike of 75 bps by the BOC.
On the oil front, escalating recession fears have established the oil prices below $100.00 comfortably. Western central banks are accelerating their interest rates vigorously, which will squeeze out liquidity from the market, and the corporate will be left with costly money to invest. Also, the lockdown worries in China due to the resurgence of Covid-19 have hammered the oil bulls.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to remain subdued ahead of inflation figures. The DXY is expected to regain strength on pre-anxiety of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The inflation rate is expected to climb to 8.8% from the prior release of 8.6%. This will strengthen the odds of a consecutive 75 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.303
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3008
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2942
|Daily SMA50
|1.2849
|Daily SMA100
|1.2754
|Daily SMA200
|1.269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3052
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
