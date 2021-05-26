USD/CAD steadies above 1.2100, looks to close higher for second straight day

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD rose to fresh weekly high above 1.2100 on Wednesday.
  • WTI trades little changed on the day near $66.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00.

The USD/CAD pair broke out of its consolidation phase during the early trading hours of the American session and climbed to a weekly high of 1.2125 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.

USD capitalizes on rising T-bond yields

Earlier in the day, the selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices made it difficult for the loonie to find demand. Although the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which dropped to a daily low of $65.25, managed to erase its losses, it failed to help the CAD find demand. At the moment, WTI is virtually unchanged on the day at $66.15 supported by the 1.6 million barrel drop reported in US crude oil inventories last week. 

Meanwhile, the rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yield helped the USD gather strength against its rivals in the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 1% on the day and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.45% at 90.06.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Thursday. The US economic docket will feature the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate of the first-quarter GDP growth and April Durable Goods orders figures.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2114
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.2068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2157
Daily SMA50 1.2384
Daily SMA100 1.2532
Daily SMA200 1.2802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2078
Previous Daily Low 1.2029
Previous Weekly High 1.2144
Previous Weekly Low 1.2013
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.199
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2137

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.2200 as the dollar keeps recovering

EUR/USD trades below 1.2200 as the dollar keeps recovering

EUR/USD trades around 1.2180, in retreat mode as financial markets cooled down and the dollar recovers. The euro is unable to capitalize on falling European covid cases. Investors eye Thursday's US GDP, Durable Goods Orders and other releases.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.41 as the dollar recovers

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.41 as the dollar recovers

GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading closer after former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testified in parliament and heavily criticized the government. The US dollar is gaining some ground despite stable US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside

XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside

Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.

Gold News

SHIB price shows two key levels that will determine whether Shiba Inu will rally by 65%

SHIB price shows two key levels that will determine whether Shiba Inu will rally by 65%

SHIB price seems to be contained between the 50 and 10 four-hour moving average. Closing outside of this pocket will determine where it is heading next. If Shiba Inu manages to overcome resistance, it would likely jump by 65%.

Read more

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures