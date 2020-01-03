USD/CAD stays under pressure below 1.3000 with eyes on trade headlines, WTI

- USD/CAD struggles to justify US-China trade optimism, broad USD recovery and downbeat Canadian data.
- Holiday mood at major bourses, Japan off and a lack of WTI strength will weigh on the Loonie.
- US data, FOMC minutes and trade/political news can offer fresh impulse.
USD/CAD trades around 1.2985 amid early Friday. That said, the quote has recently been struggling near multi-month low as broad US dollar (USD) recovery confronts the underlying strength of the Canadian dollar (CAD).
While the recent USD strength has more to do with the year-start consolidation and sparse trading conditions, mixed economics from the US troubled the traders the previous day. On the contrary, Canadian Manufacturing PMI also slipped to a four-month low.
Even so, the initial optimism surrounding the US-China signing of the phase-one deal helped the CAD. Also supporting the Loonie were likely improvement in Canada’s key export item, crude oil, amid rising geopolitical tension between the US and the Middle East as well as depletion in the US inventories and rig counts.
Recently, The Hill came out with the doubts over the phase-two talks as the key issues are still left for discussions. Also joining the same could be China’s dislike for the US interference with internal issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the US-China trade headlines and anything that affects WTI and oil prices. On the economic calendar, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and FOMC minutes could play their roles.
Technical Analysis
Multiple Doji candlestick formations around the lows show traders’ indecision and hence a wait for either a fresh low beneath 1.2943 or rise above October bottom surrounding 1.3040 should be ideal while trading.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2983
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3134
|Daily SMA50
|1.3184
|Daily SMA100
|1.3214
|Daily SMA200
|1.3257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.301
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2968
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
