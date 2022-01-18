USD/CAD stays pressured towards 1.2500 as multi-year high oil prices battle firmer USD, BOC CPI eyed

- USD/CAD holds lower ground after two-day downtrend, bears eye monthly low.
- DXY jumped the most in 12 days on rising bets over faster Fed rate hikes.
- Eight-year high oil price, hopes of BOC rate increase defend bears.
- US housing data will join BOC CPI and risk catalysts to direct short-term moves.
USD/CAD struggles to defend the 1.2500 threshold after it became an exception to the G10 currency pairs that slumped versus the US dollar rally the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws near 1.2515 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the quote justifies strong prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil as well as the rising bets on the Bank of Canada (BOC) rate lift ahead of the BOC Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
That said, WTI crude oil prices rose to the highest since October 2014 while closing around $85.84 at the end of Tuesday’s North American trading session. The oil benchmark not only cheered hopes of economic recovery but also benefited from geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Elsewhere, interest rate futures hint at 70% probabilities favoring the BOC to announce a rate hike during the next week’s monetary policy meeting. However, that makes today’s inflation data all the more important. Forecasts suggest that the key BOC CPI Core ease to 3.5% versus 3.6% prior while the headlines Consumer Price Index for December may rise to 4.8% from 4.7% previous readouts.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most since January 03 the previous day as the Treasury bond yields jumped to early 2020 days amid escalating hopes of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Adding to the bullish bias are worsening virus conditions and Russia-Ukraine tussles.
Talking about data, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index slumped to negative for the first time in two years, -0.7 versus 25.7 expected and 31.9 prior. Further, US NAHB Housing Market Index eased to 83 versus 84 market forecasts and previous readouts. At home, Canada Housing Starts declined below 270K expected to 236.1K, versus upwardly revised 303.8K prior.
Moving on, the USD/CAD pair may remain range-bound as both, namely the USD and the CAD, are the biggest winners of the G10 currencies and oil prices have fewer hurdles to the north on crossing the $85.00 hurdle. In addition to the Canadian data, US housing market numbers and virus updates will also be important to watch for clear direction.
Technical analysis
Although the 100-DMA and a monthly resistance line restrict the short-term upside of the USD/CAD prices respectively around 1.2620 and 1.2635, the bears need to conquer the 200-DMA and an upward sloping support line from June, close to 1.2500 and 1.2460 in that order to excel.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2705
|Daily SMA50
|1.2704
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2454
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2439
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears take a breather ahead of 1.1300 key support
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1320-25 during early Wednesday morning in Asia, having dropped the most in 12 days the previous day. The major currency pair’s slump on Tuesday dragged MACD towards teasing the bears while breaking a two-month-long resistance-turned-support area of around 1.1380-85.
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since January 11, below 1.3600 on Tuesday. Markets remain risk-averse amid the sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes in the US after the opening bell and the dollar preserves its strength.
Gold bulls move in for the kill at the 200-hour MA
Gold bulls are stepping in and accumulation following the hourly bearish impulse is in play. US dollar remains firm but US 2-year yields are topping out. A correction to $1,818 is eyed for the sessions ahead.
Crypto market seems ready to rally
BTC relatively unchanged since January 7, continues to hover between $40,000 and $43,000. ETH structure appears to be developing a higher low pivot. XRP maintains a critical support zone, showing strength while Bitcoin and Ethereum adjust lower.
Are market-making brokers taking advantage of high leverage? Answers to painful questions
Why do market-makers provide high leverage? Given that a high percentage of forex traders lose money, do these brokers take advantage of traders' risk? Or do brokers pass the orders to the interbank network and make money off of spreads? Here are a few answers.