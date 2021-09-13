USD/CAD stays pressured around 1.2650 on firmer oil prices ahead of US inflation

- USD/CAD holds lower ground after declining the most in over a week.
- Geopolitical fears, stimulus/vaccine hopes back oil prices to refresh six-week top.
- DXY closed mixed as weaker Treasury yields probe bulls near monthly low.
- US CPI for August becomes the key amid Fed tapering concerns.
USD/CAD bears take a breather following the heaviest daily fall in eight days, grinds lower near 1.2650 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. While firmer oil prices keep the pair bears hopeful, Fed tapering chatters ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) restrict the Loonie pair’s downside of late.
Hurricane Ida, typhoon Chanthu and tropical storm Nicholas could be held responsible for propelling the oil prices towards a fresh multi-day high above $70.00, around $70.45 by the press time. Also on the positive side was North Korea’s missile test and China’s recently assertive behavior with the global leaders, signaling supply crunch and demand improvement respectively. On the same line were hopes of the US stimulus and jump in covid vaccinations.
Also positive for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was China’s growing assertiveness in diplomatic relations with the global leaders recently renewed market optimism. The same requires the White House to host a ‘Quad’ summit on September 24 with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan.
Even so, record US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and the early week comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker keep Fed tapering woes on the table and probe USD/CAD sellers ahead of today’s US inflation data. On the same line were the challenges for oil prices, like OPEC+ restoration of production cuts and Iran’s support to the nuclear deal.
Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed unchanged on Monday after refreshing the monthly top whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields 1.5 basis points to 1.32%. Further, the Wall Street benchmarked closed mixed but the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Moving on, USD/CAD may witness sluggish moves as markets are likely to turn range-bound ahead of the crucial US CPI data. However, the oil prices move and the risk catalysts shouldn’t be ignored for the near-term direction.
Read: US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
Technical analysis
Although a lower-high bearish formation keeps USD/CAD sellers hopeful, a 100-day EMA level of 1.2520 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2646
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.264
|Daily SMA50
|1.2575
|Daily SMA100
|1.2388
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2696
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s
EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3850 ahead of US CPI figures
GBP/USD range-bounds during the New York session, directionless awaits for catalyst. Strong UK employment figures could boost the British pound. The US dollar index is flat, waits for US Inflation numbers.
XAU/USD bulls hunting down $1,810, bears lean on resistance
Gold bulls are back in the driving seat and are hunting down territory in the $1,800s. It is the Fed blackout period, but the hawks are circling over next week's Fed meeting.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.