USD/CAD stays on the front foot towards 1.3600 amid cautious markets

- USD/CAD prints a two-day winning streak while extending bounce off 1.3504.
- WTI weakness, US dollar recovery and downbeat risk catalysts propel the quote.
- The second-tier US and Canadian data could offer intermediate directions.
- Virus updates, geopolitical news can keep the driver’s seat.
USD/CAD prints mild gains of 0.10% while trading around 1.3580 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair marks a second-day of rise following its U-turn from the weekly low of 1.3506. Though, the quote is still below Monday’s high of 1.3686.
Commodity currencies, like the Canadian Dollar, have recently been pressured amid a surge in the pessimism concerning the coronavirus’ (COVID-19) fresh wave. Apart from the most highlighted situations in Beijing, pandemic data from the US, Japan and Germany also suggest that the world is yet to overcome the deadly virus and its negative economic impacts.
While the virus woes weigh on the risk-tone sentiment and drag the USD/CAD pair, it also negatively affects the prices of Canada’s main export, crude oil. The WTI benchmark also portrays two-day losses while declining to $37.70, down 0.75% on a day, as we write.
Other than the pandemic fears, geopolitical tension in Asia and also concerning Iran weigh the market’s mood. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 0.713% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 also prints 0.55% losses to 22,325 as we write.
It’s worth mentioning that weaker than expected prints of Canada’s headlines inflation data, published on Wednesday, offers additional support to the prices.
Moving on, Canadian Wholesale Sales, ADP Employment Change and New Housing Price Index will join the US weekly Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey to offer a busy session. Further, news concerning the virus spread and geopolitical headlines could also direct the short-term traders.
Technical analysis
A descending trend line from May 22 joins 21-day SMA to restrict the pair’s near-term upside around 1.3620/30. Though, sellers will remain cautious ahead of the downside break of the monthly bottom near 1.3315. Also likely to challenge the quote’s immediate declines could be a 200-day SMA level of 1.3475.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3582
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3633
|Daily SMA50
|1.3871
|Daily SMA100
|1.3772
|Daily SMA200
|1.3475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3475
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces-back to 0.6850 amid poor Aussie jobs, PBOC rate cut
AUD/USD bounces-back to 0.6850, as the PBOC rate cut rescues the aussie bulls. Australia's May jobs report disappointed across all key indicators due to the coronavirus impact. Broad risk-aversion will continue to remain a drag.
USD/JPY drops back below 107.00, as risk sentiment sours
Amid souring risk sentiment and a broadly subdued US dollar, USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.00 at the Tokyo open. Coronavirus resurgence, losses in S&P 500 futures and likely upward revision to the Japanese economic assessment weighs on the spot.
S&P 500: Futures extend Wednesday’s losses below 3,100 amid virus woes
S&P 500 Futures drop to 3,082, down 0.80% on a day, as Tokyo opens for trading on Thursday. The derivation of the US equity benchmark portrays a two-day losing streak while taking rounds to the intraday low as we write.
Gold: Consolidates the recovery below $1730
Having faced resistance once again above the 1730 level, Gold (XAU/USD) is ranging in a $5 tight band so far this Thursday’s Asian trading. The XAU bulls are consolidating the recovery from Wednesday’s low of 1712.76.
WTI remains pressured below $38.00 following EIA inventory build
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $38.63. The energy benchmark prints consecutive second day of losses after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released higher than forecast stockpile numbers.