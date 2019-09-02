USD/CAD stays near ten-day highs around 1.3330

- US Dollar Index builds on last week's gains.
- Trading action is likely to remain subdued on Monday.
- Bank of Canada is expected to keep policy rate unchanged this week.
The USD/CAD pair continued to rise steadily and closed the seventh week in a row in the positive territory last week. With the USD preserving its strength on Monday, the pair inched higher and touched its best level since August 23 at 1.3338. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day, trading at 1.3330.
USD strength drives the pair higher
Last week, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding major European currencies and recovering US Treasury bond yields allowed the greenback to outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose to its highest level since May 15 above the 99 handle before retreating slightly going into the weekend. At the moment, the DXY is adding 0.25% on the day at 99.05.
The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis last week showed that the real economy expanded by 2% in the second quarter as expected and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, remained steady at 1.6% on a yearly basis in July to support the DXY's rally.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained around 2% last week to help the commodity-related CAD limit its losses against the USD.
Later this week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% but investors will be paying close attention to the language in the bank's policy statement. According to the latest Reuters poll, 22 of 39 economists that participated in the survey didn't expect any changes to the bank's policy rate.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.333
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3279
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3295
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3248
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3385
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1000 amid new tariffs, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1000, stable. The US and China have imposed new tariffs as expected and markets still hope for new talks. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations.
GBP/USD falling below 1.2100 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, lower on the day. Leading Conservative rebel David Gauke said he is uncertain MPs may block a no-deal Brexit as PM Johnson plans to purge rebels.
USD/JPY lacks upside momentum amid trade/political pessimism
USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback.
Gold falls back to $ 1520 amid resurgent USD demand
Fresh bids emerged just below the 1520 level over the last hour, allowing a tepid recovery in Gold. However, resurgent US dollar demand across the board could keep a lid on the recovery.
Forex Today: New US-Sino tariffs kick in and Brexit battle reaches new highs
New US tariffs on China have kicked in over the weekend as planned. The world's second-largest economy has hit back as expected. President Donald Trump reiterated that high-level talks are still set to go ahead later this month in Washington.