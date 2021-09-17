USD/CAD stays in the negative territory near 1.2650 in choppy session

- USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in its weekly range.
- WTI stays in a consolidation phase a little above $72.
- US Dollar Index stays calm following Thursday's upsurge.
The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest gains on Thursday but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Friday. As of writing, the pair was trading around the mid-point of its weekly range, losing 0.18% at 1.2657.
Eyes on US consumer confidence data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related loonie stay resilient against its American counterpart throughout the week. Currently, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is posting small daily losses at $72.20 but still gains more than 3% on a weekly basis.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which rose 0.4% on the back of upbeat August Retail Sales data and rising US Treasury bond yields on Thursday, is consolidating its gains around 92.80, making it difficult for USD/CAD to find direction.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. In the meantime, investors could opt out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Canadian federal election that will take place on Monday, September 20.
Previewing the potential impact of this event on USD/CAD, "the election jitters could offer a rally to fade, reflecting scope for less fiscal support or paper-thin governing mandates," said TD Securities analysts.
USD/CAD: Election jitters could offer a rally to fade – TDS.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2592
|Daily SMA100
|1.24
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,765 region, upside seems limited
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of the daily trading range, just below the $1,865 level.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.